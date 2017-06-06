Govind Rammurthy of eScan Receives Coveted ‘Top Rated CEO’ by Owler

Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD, eScan has been accorded with the “Top Rated CEO” by Owler amongst select 1000 peers worldwide. Owler, one of the fastest growing aggregators of corporate news and business insights worldwide has initiated the rating of business leadership through evaluation of 167, 000 business leaders globally across industry verticals.

Owler is one of the world’s largest community-based business insights research platform that captures the business insights from organizations globally. This is an initiative by Owler to honor the top rated CEOs based on feedbacks from the members of the Owler community worldwide. The Owler community has collectively contributed more than a quarter million ratings this year. Owler analyzed those ratings, and selected the top 1,000 leaders as the “Top rated CEO” from over 167,000 CEOs surveyed by Owler from across 50 cities and 25 industries worldwide. The ratings were based on various criteria.

Commenting on the recognition by Owler, Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD of eScan, said, “It is been a humbling experience to be recognized as a Top Rated CEO by Owler. It puts an onus on us to strive hard and excel in our commitment towards providing world-class products and solutions, apart from strengthening our seamless support & services for our valued partners, customers and end users.”