HDS Wins Two VMware Innovation OEM Partner of the Year Awards

Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) announced that it has been honored as a winner of two VMware Partner of the Year awards in the Innovation OEM Partner category for its exceptional efforts both globally and in EMEA at the VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2017.

The two awards recognize the company’s accomplishments in 2016, including unprecedented year-over-year revenue growth and continued integration between Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) offerings and VMware vSphere, vSAN, vRealize and NSX solutions. Furthermore, with its next-generation Programmable Data Center concept, HDS enables customers to consume IT and data services from both traditional and cloud-native workloads, addressing the needs of the entire application portfolio.

“Digital transformation requires a modern, agile IT environment to take advantage of emerging trends and requirements. In collaboration with VMware, we’ve focused on engineering new ways to deliver capabilities that meet customer business objectives, reduce business risk and anticipate future customer needs. We appreciate the recognition for all that we’ve accomplished over the past year and look forward to expanding upon that success with VMware to help customers realize the power of their data for both today and tomorrow,” said Mike Walkey, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Hitachi Data Systems.

“For years, VMware and HDS have worked together to help customers on their transformation journey. In 2016, we raised the bar for our partnership with VMware in EMEA and globally. Our successful collaborations have resulted in a digital platform that offers flexibility, agility and a point from which customers can achieve outcomes above and beyond infrastructure modernization,” said Steve Furniss, vice president, Solutions and Products, Hitachi Data Systems EMEA.

“VMware is pleased to recognize this year’s Global Partner Innovation Award winners, which are given to a select group of partners for their exceptional efforts in 2016,” said Ross Brown, senior vice president, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, VMware. “VMware is proud to see Hitachi Data Systems win these awards and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”