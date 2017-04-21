Hikvision Introduces Turbo HD 4.0 Solution

Hikvision announces the launch of its new Turbo HD 4.0 range which has essential features and functionalities like ultra-low light performance and the ability to send power as well as 8MP video images over the conventional coaxial cable. The latest-generation Turbo HD 4.0 products also take advantage of Hikvision’s revolutionary new H.265+ video compression technology, which provides significant savings on both bandwidth usage and storage requirements.

Hikvision introduced its first Turbo HD Solution back in 2014 which revolutionized the analog security. After years of fine-tuning and perfecting this powerful solution, Hikvision has now launched Turbo HD 4.0, a brand new revolution in high-definition and high-performance surveillance video.

The first Turbo HD 4.0 products to hit the market include 8 megapixel box and varifocal bullet cameras, and DVRs with 4K UHD HDMI outputs. The 8MP cameras offer the highest resolution ever available in an analog surveillance system. Models equipped with Hikvision-patented Power over Coax 2.0 (PoC) capabilities also allow users to transmit both UHD video and power over the same coaxial cable, for faster, simpler and less expensive installations using the existing infrastructure. As with previous Hikvision Turbo ranges, Turbo HD 4.0 products support IP, analog, Turbo HD, and third-party AHD cameras, providing a highly flexible upgrade path. The result is unrivalled performance for the end-user that comes with cost-effective installation. …2

The Turbo HD 4.0 range not only supports the latest generation H.265 video compression standard, but also offers Hikvision’s revolutionary H.265+ video technology. H265+ dramatically improves encoding efficiency: reducing bandwidth requirements by up to 75% compared to H.264, and taking up half as much storage space for the same amount of video footage. Bitrates are reduced but transmission quality remains high. H.265+ is a major step forward in video compression, and means significant storage cost savings for users.

The new Turbo HD 4.0 range brings Hikvision’s renowned ultra-low light recording capabilities to cameras using coaxial cable for the first time. With Hikvision’s unique low-light technology, these cameras provide sharp, seamless, clear and full-color video images with as little light as 0.003lux.