Hitachi Content Platform Portfolio Transforms Cloud Infrastructure To Achieve Over 60% TCO Savings Versus Public Cloud

Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) announced major updates to the Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) portfolio, providing a path to digital transformation for enterprises while achieving significant cost savings over public cloud. The integrated portfolio offers the capability to increase profitability and productivity through cloud economics and by applying analytics to uncover new opportunities and insights. It also can reduce risk by enhancing security, availability and data protection.

With this release, HCP gains a 400 percent increase in usable storage per cluster, 67 percent more storage node capacity via 10TB drives, a 55 percent increase in objects per node and simplified software licensing so customers can achieve over 5x lower storage costs than public cloud, which leads to over 60% TCO savings than public cloud for enterprise use cases.

“Once again, we’ve raised the bar for object storage with our uniquely integrated Hitachi Content Platform portfolio. Hitachi Content Platform provides the ideal ecosystem to support customers’ existing content-centric applications and newer cloud use cases and workloads simultaneously. It also provides a central way for customers to securely incorporate hybrid cloud storage on their terms to react faster to change and to optimize costs.,” said, Peter Sjoberg, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud and Mobility, Hitachi Data Systems

The HCP portfolio is a unique end-to-end solution that eliminates silos; promotes collaboration; enables governance and compliance; provides safeguards for sensitive data; automates management in private, hybrid and multicolor environments; and surfaces insights through sophisticated search and analytics. The HCP portfolio includes Hitachi Content Platform for software-defined object storage; HCP Anywhere for file synchronization and sharing and data protection capabilities; Hitachi Data Ingestor (HDI), an elastic-scale cloud file gateway; and Hitachi Content Intelligence, where rapid insights emerge from your data.

“At MCIS, Inc., we are a healthcare information technology company dedicated to delivering and managing innovative products and services. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS), MCIS products and services deliver better outcomes at lower costs across the system. Hitachi helped us decrease costs with the Hitachi Content Platform portfolio’s native, self-healing capabilities, which removed the need for traditional backups. We’ve expanded with Hitachi to include other medical imaging sources and as a replacement of traditional backups for large static datasets within MCHS. The flexible security, multi-tenant support, and built-in encryption, combined with other products from the Hitachi Content Platform portfolio, have also allowed us to realize true cost savings by enabling us to repurpose existing primary storage capacity, deferring budgeted upgrades and delaying new purchases.” Said, Tim Buss, Vice President, Infrastructure Services and Chief Technology Officer, Marshfield Clinic Information Services (MCIS)