Hitachi Launches Moving State Management Service

Hitachi, Ltd. has developed a system that quantitatively visualizes the behavior of workers and field supervisors using beacons(1) installed inside the construction sites and smart devices. From June 2017, Hitachi will launch a moving state management service that utilizes the system. The service will allow construction managers and supervisors to optimally assign Man, Machine and Material at a construction site, streamline work schedules and bolster safety management, among other benefits.

Hitachi conducted field tests of the system on a joint basis with Takenaka Corporation from March to May 2016 at the construction site of the Changi International Airport Terminal 1 Expansion in Singapore. The field tests verified effectiveness of the system, and consequently, Hitachi began considering applicable markets and developing applications ahead of commercialization from June 2016. By offering the service to domestic and overseas construction firms involved with plants, social infrastructure and other projects, Hitachi will help boost work efficiency and ensure safety.

At a construction sites, as construction managers and supervisors have to manage the large number of workers of varying specialties, it is difficult to monitor the actions of each individual worker. To further improve work efficiency and ensure greater safety at construction sites such as these, the experience and know-how of these construction managers and supervisors is indispensable. However, in addition to the declining number of experienced managers in Japan, the management skills of human resources hired locally when carrying out construction projects overseas are also significant problems. On top of that, at construction sites where large volumes of metal are used, electromagnetic noise is generated when using radio waves to take positional measurements, introducing the technical challenge of increasingly large positioning errors.

Given this, Hitachi leveraged the experience and expertise gained over many years through its involvement in plants and social infrastructure projects together with advanced IT to develop proprietary algorithms to correct measurement data, achieving highly accurate positional measurements that reduce the influence of electromagnetic noise. In addition, by using beacons and smart devices that can be easily installed and relocated around the construction site to measure positional information on site workers, Hitachi has developed a system that quantitatively visualizes the actions of each individual worker. In the latest development, Hitachi has enhanced the versatility of the system so that it can be applied to various construction firms involved with plants, social infrastructure and other projects, and begun offering a moving state management service utilizing the system.

Moving forward, Hitachi will strive to develop a safer and more efficient work environment by adding to the service. Future initiatives will include the development of a safety management systems that issues an alert when a worker nears a restricted area based on the worker behavior visualization feature, and features that combine information such as worker movements and the progress of work based on three-dimensional building data.