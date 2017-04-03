How All-Flash Arrays Helps Reduce TCO?

In today’s world, flash is an absolute requirement for performance reasons in any 3rd platform computing environment. According to IDC, the all-flash array (AFA) market is one of the fastest-growing sub-segments of the overall enterprise storage space with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% through 2020.

Another study conducted by IDC states that AFAs have secondary economic benefits of flash deployment at scale. This means they can help in reducing the total cost of ownership in areas such as, There are fewer devices to meet performance requirements; Much lower energy consumption and data center floor space requirements; Fewer application servers; Lower software licensing; Lowered administration costs and Much better device-level reliability.

Hence, with changing market dynamics, many IT organizations are adopting all-flash arrays for enterprise primary storage.

To mark this transition, Dell EMC declared 2016 to be the “Year of All-Flash” as solid state drives overtook traditional disk-based arrays for primary storage. With nearly 40% share in the all-flash storage market, Dell EMC is expanding its portfolio to help customers modernize the data center. Its launch of VMAX All Flash added to an already robust flash portfolio with the market-leading XtremIO all-flash array and all-flash configurations of its Unity entry-level and midrange storage products.

Abhijit Potnis, Director Technology Solutions – India and SAARC, Dell EMC,said, “We at Dell EMC understand the broad reaching impact and benefits of all-flash arrays in this era of digital transformation. Our aim is to help our customers optimize and drive down the costs of operating their current application (Platform 2) environments so they can invest the savings into next generation (Platform 3) applications that will accelerate their journey to become digital businesses.”