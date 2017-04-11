Huntkey to Present at 2017 Global Sources Electronics Hong Kong Fair

Huntkey announces to present at 2017 Global Sources Electronics Hong Kong Fair, from April 11 to 14, at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong. Huntkey’s booth # is 8E02.

Global Sources Electronics Hong Kong Fair is the world’s largest electronics sourcing show. It is held every April and October at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, attracting buyers from more than 140 countries who are looking for new products, new technology and new ideas. Huntkey has presented as an power solutions provider at Global Sources Electronics Hong Kong Fair for many years. This time, Huntkey will introduce its new smart small home appliances at the fair, including the newly launched smart air purifier.

The smart air purifier uses nano TiO2 photocatalysis technology and double filter technology, enabling it to not only filter out PM2.5 particles, but also purify toxic pollutants in the air. Of note, the double filter technology has been patented. This smart air purifier can also be controlled by an APP on mobile devices.

As for the power strip, different standard smart products will be displayed at the fair. The cube power strip which has attracted many customers at CES 2017 will also be shown during the Hong Kong fair. Each one of them are equipped with three AC sockets and three USB charging ports that share 3.1AMP’s power. You can use either on their own, or put them together like building blocks.