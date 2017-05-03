Independent Report Recognizes Paladion as an MSSP that specializes in advanced [security] analytics and automation

Paladion announced its placement in Forrester’s April 2017 report, Vendor Landscape: Global Managed Security Services.

Forrester recognized Paladion as an MSSP that “specializes in advanced [security] analytics and automation.” The report noted that Paladion’s solution “makes heavy use of statistical and machine learning models across the data sets it collects from clients. Heavy automation follows this analysis, as event triage factors in contextual, historical, and risk data. Paladion also maintains a run book of incident response procedures that clients can adjust as necessary, with automation actions available for clients that choose to take advantage of them.”

Forrester’s Vendor Landscape for Global Managed Security Services lists Paladion with 33 global MSSPs, and provides their service catalogue, operating region, and areas of expertise.

Forrester on the Vendor Landscape: Global Managed Security Services, 2017 writes, “For security pros looking to augment their programs with services partners, this is an age of abundance — abundant budget and abundant choice. But sometimes too many choices is just as bad as no choice at all. To help you avoid ‘analysis paralysis,’ this report lists relevant managed security services providers by their service catalog, operating region, and areas of expertise. It will help you navigate a crowded, and growing, mass of telecoms, pure-play providers, boutiques, outsourcers, and consultancies that all offer managed security services.”

Speaking on the announcement, Rajat Mohanty, CEO, Paladion, said, “Paladion has been delivering managed detection and response combing proprietary high speed threat analytics and orchestration platform with human expertise. I believe that Forrester’s recognition of our model validates the growing requirement of clients for deeper detection and faster response. Organizations today are looking beyond traditional managed security to more active security management. We continue to invest in growing our capabilities in this space to deliver high speed cyber defence for our clients.”