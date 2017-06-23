Infogain strengthens leadership team with appointment of New CRO

Infogain announced the appointment of Vinay Rawat as Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Sunil Bhatia. Bringing more than two and a half decades of industry experience to the role, Vinay will focus on achieving and exceeding Infogain’s short- and long-term revenue and profitability goals.

Vinay brings extensive experience in sales and business development, including demand creation, creative deal making, outsourcing, process design and roll out, marketing and operations management. He has a strong track record of developing new markets, driving account-based growth, and managing strategic and large accounts.

Vinay joins Infogain after a long and successful career at Wipro Technologies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President & Global Head – Network Equipment & Consumer Electronics, where he managed a large team of professionals and was responsible for revenue growth, investments, and service delivery at the multi hundred million dollar business unit. Vinay previously led new business development for Wipro’s Global Telecom & Media BU as well as its North American Product Engineering Services unit. Vinay is an engineering graduate from Malaviya National Institute of Technology.

Infogain’s CEO, Mr. Sunil Bhatia said, “Vinay is a fantastic addition to the team and is the right person to drive growth given his experience in multiple leadership positions, a track record of delivering consistent results, and his innovative management of complex outsourcing engagements. I wish him all the best and am excited to see his contributions to Infogain’s continued upward growth and success.”

“I am very excited to join Infogain and look forward to contributing to revenue growth in working with the team to leverage Infogain’s experiences in the digital transformation space” said Vinay Rawat, CRO, Infogain. “In the short time since joining Infogain I have learned from the team and our clients about the superior solution designs, pro-active approach to innovation, creative commercial approaches and high quality talent that made us the selected partner for large scale managed services engagements, multi-year product development partnerships, and leading-edge initiatives in CX, analytics, machine learning, and voice apps among many others.”