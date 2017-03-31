Infosys Achieves Cloud Elite Status in Oracle PartnerNetwork

Infosys announced that it has achieved Cloud Elite status in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). With this designation, Infosys is well positioned to help customers achieve cloud transformation, and provide sophisticated capabilities and next-generation services on Oracle Cloud. With strategic specialization and training programs, innovative joint solutions, and a clearly defined solutions roadmap, Infosys’ Cloud Elite status will help clients derive better business value.

With multiple solutions on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, dedicated centers of excellence (COE), industry specific solutions, co-development initiatives, and RapidStart Methodology that delivered as much as 30 percent reduction in effort and cost, Infosys has a very strong value proposition to give clients an unparalleled competitive advantage. This new dimension of the partnership gives an added impetus to the commitment and engagement for next-generation services on Oracle Cloud and provides greater value to our clients through higher specialization and innovative co-developed solutions.

During Oracle OpenWorld 2016, Infosys was recognized with seven Oracle Cloud Excellence Awards across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS pillars. Infosys is also a Diamond level member of Oracle’s PartnerNetwork.

Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle, said, “Infosys’ achievement of the Oracle PartnerNetwork Cloud Elite designation is a demonstration of their commitment to delivering industry leading use case solutions that reduce our joint customers’ implementation timelines in their journey to the cloud. Infosys’ industry-led cloud offerings deliver pre-built integrations, enhanced customer experience, personalization and ROI-based outcomes that simplify these companies’ cloud transformations.”

Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “This recognition is a testimony of Infosys’ deep investments in cloud innovation and capabilities as well as our commitment to build cloud-focused Centers of Excellence around the world to deliver compelling business value. We have been continuously re-thinking existing business systems, co-creating innovative solutions by leveraging the power of Design Thinking and working on new ways of understanding client requirements and engaging with them.”