IT Infrastructure investments will see a substantial increase in rural India: Fortinet

The IT industry is buoyed by this path breaking budget which takes another major step towards a complete digital economy. The Bharat Net project spends is being stepped up to Rs 10,000 crore to make high-speed broadband on optical fibre available in over 1.5 lakh gram panchayats with hotspots. IT Infrastructure investments will see a substantial increase in rural India and as a leading security vendor we will focus on this new emerging market.

Aadhar based smart cards are being introduced for senior citizens to capture health details and 350 online process are being setup for students, all these initiatives needs the government to develop a strong security framework to protect sensitive information.

A strong public-private partnership with a security provider is essential for the government to safeguard the emerging Digital India. The partner can provide up-to-date information and threat intelligence to the IT staff, as well as define an escalation path when an incident is detected. Government agencies should also proactively partner cyber security organisations and solution providers to share threat information, so that collectively, the industry can have a more comprehensive view of the Indian cyber landscape to protect the new initiatives planned in this budget.