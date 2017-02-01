Kaspersky Lab’s acclaimed Interactive Protection Simulation training goes online

Kaspersky Lab announces the availability of its Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation Online training (KIPS Online). KIPS Online is a valuable addition to previously available and highly regarded KIPS Live offline cybersecurity training. Both Live and Online versions offer actionable security intelligence training for top-level business executives around the world.

KIPS Online brings cybersecurity awareness and real, actionable insight where it is needed most: to top-level management of large corporations. Based on 20 years of Kaspersky Lab’s cybersecurity experience, Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation solves two essential senior management awareness challenges: the need to be prepared for swift, high-level reaction on cybersecurity incidents and a lack of time.

Slava Borilin, Security Awareness Program Manager, Kaspersky Lab, comments: “General corporate cybersecurity awareness requires knowledge about threats, attack scenarios and the means to avoid compromise. But at the highest management level, the most important key to successful incident response and mitigation is teamwork. We took this into account when we started working on KIPS, by choosing a non-standard route – using entertaining, but very relevant and insightful games that typically take only two hours. The goal is not to train managers on the threat landscape – we don’t want to replace security officers. The goal that KIPS fulfills is to help managers cooperate better in the event of a cybersecurity threat and to save money on incident recovery costs. With KIPS Online we bring the much required flexibility to the training process and the ability to involve senior management at large multi-national corporations”.