Kingston DC400 Server SSDs Now Available In India

Kingston announced Data Center 400 (DC400) SSD, the latest solid-state drive to its range of enterprise solutions. DC400 SSD is an entry-level enterprise drive designed for server use in datacenters especially for customers who deploy a rip-and-replace strategy. It is ideal for read-intensive applications such as boot, web servers and lower data rate operational databases and analytics – especially in datacenter mixed workload environments where endurance and reliability are important. The DC 400 SSD is available in India at MRP of INR 19,999/- for 480GB, INR 35,000/- for 960GB and INR 60,000 for 1600GB (1.6 TB).

DC400 SSD offers superior quality of service for data center customers whose workload environment calls for sustained IOPS and consistent low latency. An expanded on-board DRAM acceleration cache enables high, sustained IOPS to increase performance over a wide range of read/write workloads. Standard as well as user-adjustable over-provisioning improves random IOPS performance and endurance while enterprise firmware improves latency and delivers consistently low data access times under steady-state workloads. Additionally, DC400 SSD features enterprise-class reliability with end-to-end data path protection and firmware-implemented power-loss protection (“pFAIL”).

“Kingston is proud to offer our next generation entry-level enterprise SATA SSD to our data center and corporate customers looking for consistent application performance, stringent quality of service requirements and all-around reliability,” said Nathan Su, Flash Memory Sales Director, APAC Region, and Kingston. “DC400 SSD’s combination of high IOPS, low latency and advanced data protection gives server IT managers and decision makers the perfect front-loading server storage option that they can deploy with confidence.”

DC400 SSD is available in 400GB, 480GB, 800GB, 960GB, 1.6TB and 1.8TB capacities2. The 400GB, 800GB and 1.6TB capacities are performance optimized with greater IOPs for faster application performance and reduced storage latency. The 1.8TB capacity read-intensive optimized model is factory-tuned for read-intensive workloads.