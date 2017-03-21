Kingston Ships Second-most SSDs in Channel Worldwide in 2016

According to a recent research, Kingston holds 16 percent of the global channel SSD unit market share for 2016. This data was compiled by the research firm, Forward Insights, which has been analyzing the non-volatile semiconductor industry since 2008.

According to Forward Insights, out of a total of 63 million SSDs that were shipped worldwide in the channel in 2016, Kingston SSDs accounted to nearly 10.1 million units. With 16 percent market share, Kingston is the second-highest shipper of SSDs in the global market, showing the brand’s growth as one of the top suppliers of SSDs. The sales channel is comprised of distributors, resellers, retail/e-tail, system builders and solutions providers.

“The desire to switch to SSDs continues to grow as consumers and corporate customers alike see the performance benefits of upgrading from hard-disk drives,” said Kingston. “For nearly 30 years, Kingston’s focus and core sales strength has been with our channel partners worldwide. Our terrific relationship with them has helped make our SSD business grow globally since we shipped our first drive in 2009. The latest results from Forward Insights help validate these efforts and we certainly share this success with our channel partners.”

Forward Insights has been at the forefront of providing independent market analysis and information to many manufacturers including Kingston.”Our research showed third-party SSD manufacturers accounted for 60 percent of all channel shipments last year as a number of the semiconductor-based vendors de-emphasized their channel business,” said Forward Insights. “Although under allocation since mid-Q2 2016, channel shipments as a whole remained strong and Kingston was one of the top leaders in this category.”