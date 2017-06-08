Knowlarity Partners with Zendesk to Deliver Voice Capabilities in India

Knowlarity, the cloud communications company across emerging markets, has recently partnered with Zendesk, a software company. Through this association, Zendesk aims to expand its services in India. The partnership with Knowlarity helps Zendesk to further enrich its product by closing the loop of its offering and integrating a call solution in its software, an essential feature to be included in the customer engagement software suite for emerging markets such as India.

With over 1,700 employees and more than 101,000 paid customers in 150 countries and territories, Zendesk is one of the world’s biggest customer engagement and communications software providers. By entering into an agreement with Knowlarity, the two companies’ individual offerings will emerge as a single, comprehensive powerful communication component. Zendesk has had previous integrations with voice/telephony software companies in America and Europe, and products such as Advanced Voice have helped many companies resolve numerous consumer interaction issues and achieve impeccable customer engagement standards.

Commenting on the partnership, KT Prasad, Country Sales Director India, Zendesk, “We are delighted to partner with Knowlarity to expand our portfolio of services for customers in India. Knowlarity is an extremely successful brand today and this association will provide the perfect complement to Zendesk in India for offering end-to-end customer experience management solutions.”

Ambarish Gupta, CEO & Founder-Knowlarity Communications further added, “The Indian market specifically and emerging markets in India and the APAC region generally need to be provided with the value of a sophisticated customer engagement and communication software that ensures none of the calls go missing while providing users with a prompt response. Thus, Zendesk’s software fit perfectly with our expertise in deep technology and will enable us to create the most comprehensive communication tool that will help a business reach its optimal operational efficiency with much ease.”

Founded in 2007, Zendesk was founded by Mikkel Svane, Morten Primdahl, and Alexander Aghassipour and has been a revelation in the tech-driven communications segment. Its products have found worldwide acclaim, with one of its offerings, Zendesk Chat earlier known as Zopim winning Asia’s Top 10 Apps at Accelerate 2010 and best Live Chat Software in the Cloudswave Awards 2015. Knowlarity’s association with Zendesk is the beginning of a new era in cloud/software based business communications which will undoubtedly result in higher sales and better revenue generation for businesses.