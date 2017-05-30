Linksys India launches EA7500 AC1900 MU-MIMO Gigabit Router

Linksys India has launched the powerful EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 MU-MIMO Gigabit Router. The Linksys EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 MU-MIMO Gigabit Router is specifically designed and launched for enhancing 4K TV streaming, multi-player online gaming and hi speed simultaneous Wi-Fi activities.

Commenting on the launch, Altaf Ansari – Country Head, Linksys (India and SAARC) says, “Using the latest breakthrough Multi-User MIMO technology, users can power-stream their 4K TV, enjoy multi-player online gaming, surf and transfer data on different devices concurrently, at the same time and same speed without any lag. This Next Gen AC router will exponentially improve and enhance the experience of streaming, gaming and surfing to a whole new level.”

Enjoy lag-free 4K TV streaming to multiple devices with the MAX-STREAM AC1900 MU-MIMO Router. Featuring Multi-User MIMO technology, an 800 MHz dual-core processor, combined speeds up to 1.9Gbps and providing two dedicated Wi-Fi bands, the AC1900 brings Next-Gen AC Wi-Fi to the home for simultaneous streaming, online gaming, video chatting and more to multiple screens in multiple rooms.

Delivering speeds up to 2x the speed of current routers, the Next-Gen Max-Stream AC1900 can connect as many as 12 devices at the same time to your Wi-Fi, including 6 screens streaming 4K video. Smart Wi-Fi technology makes it easy to set up. And, you can control your home Wi-Fi from anywhere using the Smart Wi-Fi app on your mobile device. With four Gigabit Ethernet ports, three removable antennas and connection speeds of up to 1.9 Gbps, the AC1900 is the streaming and gaming solution for the media-intensive household.