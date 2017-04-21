Logitech Introduces Its Best Webcam Ever

Logitech announced its most sophisticated webcam yet, Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam. Delivering the highest quality desktop video experience available today, BRIO is a powerhouse webcam for business and home-office users, streamers, YouTubers, vloggers, and anyone else looking for a top-of-the-line webcam. BRIO comes packed with industry firsts including Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, 4K Ultra HD video quality, and 5X zoom, plus support for Windows Hello and other secure infrared-based facial recognition applications.

“We are extremely proud to launch the Logitech BRIO in India today. India is one of our key markets where we want to drive proliferation and adoption of VC solutions. The latest product from the Logitech Webcam portfolio- The Logitech BRIO is an elegantly designed feature-packed product that is especially shaped for an audience who want impeccable video quality” said Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India & South West Asia. “Logitech BRIO takes webcams to an entirely new level. It delivers a premium video recording, streaming, broadcasting and desktop experience. Whether you’re using it for business video collaboration, streaming a live event, or recording professional-quality video in 4K, BRIO experience is truly unparalleled.”

Logitech BRIO allows users to take full control of their visual environment. In addition to featuring 4K and 5x zoom, support for Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR delivers great camera performance in all lighting conditions – from low light to bright sunlight, as well as challenging high-contrast or backlit conditions. BRIO users can select between 65°, 78°, and 90° field of view (FOV) to help ensure their camera is focused only on the area they want others to see. Logitech’s advanced lens technology with autofocus offers remarkable video quality with great resolution, speed, fluidity, color balance and detail.

“Making do with ‘good enough’ equipment is not a viable solution in today’s business climate,” said Rob Arnold, Industry Principal of Connected Work at Frost & Sullivan. “At a highly attractive price point, Logitech BRIO delivers advanced functionality for the increasing number of professionals who rely on video communication. Organizations that are equipping their workforce with robust video applications should complete their solutions with premium cameras such as Logitech BRIO.”

“Microsoft is pleased that Logitech has chosen to bring enterprise-grade security with Windows Hello facial recognition to the BRIO webcam,” said Matt Perry, partner group program manager at Microsoft. “By qualifying BRIO with Windows Hello, Logitech is providing its consumer and enterprise customers with a Windows 10 login experience that is secure, password-free and seamless.”

BRIO has already garnered accolades, having recently been named an Innovation Award Honoree in the 2017 CES Innovation Awards. The awards are notably sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, the producer of this year’s event. Products entered in the award competition are judged by a panel of judges that consists of industrial designers, independent engineers, and members of the trade media.