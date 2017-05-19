Microsoft Cloud Services to Empower Non-Profit Organizations in India

As part of Microsoft’s ‘Public Cloud for Good’ initiative, Microsoft India is making Microsoft Azure broadly available to eligible non-profit organizations, bringing the power of technology to them. Qualifying non-profits can avail free Azure credits worth US $5000 for a year to unlock benefits such as insight, agility and operational efficiency. Globally, Microsoft is donating US $1 billion in cloud computing resources between 2016 and 2018 to 70,000 non-profits and NGOs worldwide, including in India.

To drive greater inclusion, Microsoft India partnered with NASSCOM Foundation to organize an Azure for Good workshop in Hyderabad today. Attended by 22 representatives from 12 local non-profits, the workshop highlighted how other organizations in the sector are using the cloud platform to drive greater impact among communities in the face of constant challenges of limited manpower and resources. Some of the participating non-profits included Share India, Rural Development Foundation, Parents Association for the Mentally Handicapped Persons, LEPRA Society, Hyderabad Eye Institute, CHORD, CAP Foundation, Bhagavatula Charitable Trust, Ashray Akruti, Jaldhaara Foundation, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation and Aide et Action.

Madhu Khatri, Associate General Counsel, Microsoft India, said, “Microsoft has a long-standing commitment to contribute in new and more impactful ways to a societal ecosystem that connects the benefits of technology to those who need it most and work harder to drive inclusion. We are pleased to partner with NASSCOM Foundation who share our vision to empower non-profits with cloud computing resources to improve human challenges.”

Shrikant Sinha, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation, said, “NGOs across India are challenged by the lack of funds to setup the required ICT infrastructure for their portals, apps and other online solutions. This makes it difficult for them to scale up the good work and limits their own reach. We are glad to partner with Microsoft in offering the Azure services worth $5000 for a year free of cost to the eligible NGOs and are confident that this grant will more than suffice their cloud platform needs.”

New Delhi-based Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), one of the world’s leading practitioners in the field of Information & Communication Technology, shared at the workshop, its story of migrating to the cloud to fulfill its mission of empowering people digitally especially those from the unreached and underserved communities of India. By adopting Microsoft Azure the organization has been able to save time and trouble with technology tools, accomplish more, streamline tedious tasks, and save money on tech support.