Netgear Delivers Industry’s Highest Density 10GbE Single-Node Network Storage Solution

Storage (RR4360X), the highest density rackmount network storage system for SMBs on the market today. With three EDA4000 expansion chassis, the ReadyNAS 4360X offers 1.32 petabytes (PB) of data storage on today’s 10 terabyte (TB) enterprise hard disk drives. The new ReadyNAS 4360X is ideally suited for businesses that have ultra-large storage capacity needs and demand high levels of data reliability and security. It’s appropriate for applications such as multi-service/multi-tenant data center operations, virtual machine backup, disaster recovery backup, archiving and IP surveillance camera video storage.

With 5 levels of unrivaled data protection, ReadyCLOUD flexible file sharing, and ReadyDR block-level backup and disaster recovery, ReadyNAS 4360X Network Storage offers outstanding performance and scalability with the industry’s lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for a storage solution in its class. It’s also the easiest to manage with the NETGEAR Insight management application for iOS and Android that enables setup, monitoring and management from a mobile device.

ReadyNAS 4360X is powered by the industry-leading ReadyNAS OS, now in version 6.7, which enables a flexible RAID configuration for performance, reliability and capacity optimization by offering unprecedented RAID 0, 1, 10, 5, 6, 50 and 60 options. The new ReadyNAS OS 6.7 offers new enterprise-level capabilities such as synchronization with public cloud storage services including Amazon S3, Amazon Cloud Drive, Google Drive and Dropbox. ReadyNAS OS 6.7 also expands capacity of ultra-performance ReadyNAS Rackmount models already on the market —ReadyNAS 3312, ReadyNAS 4312S and ReadyNAS 4312X—by two EDA4000 (24-bay) expansion chassis.

“Our innovation in storage over the last decade has been to bring enterprise-class functionality to the SMB, without the typical Big IT premium. The new ReadyNAS 4360X for rack deployment is no exception,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, Netgear India & SAARC.

“Netgear has always focused on innovating storages that are cost effective and reliable keeping customer needs at its core. With data needs rapidly increasing and regulations mandating data backup for longer periods, we have developed ReadyNAS 4360 to ensure that it is reliable, cost effective and capacity is never a bottle neck.” – Annamalai Ar, National Head Storage, Netgear India & SAARC.