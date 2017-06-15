NETGEAR DELIVERS INDUSTRY’S MOST AFFORDABLE MULTI-GIG 4 X 4 WAVE 2 AC WIRELESS ACCESS POINT

NETGEAR, Inc. is broadening its 802.11ac wireless product portfolio for businesses with the next-generation NETGEAR ProSAFE Premium 802.11ac 4×4 Wave 2 Wireless Access Point (WAC740). Featuring 802.11ac Wave 2 with MU-MIMO technology and Multi-Gigabit 2.5G Ethernet, the ProSAFE WAC740 Access Point (AP) when paired with the NETGEAR ProSAFE M4200 Multi-Gigabit Managed Switch (LINK), provides customers in growing and medium-sized enterprises, as well as government, education, and healthcare with a next generation WiFi experience that excels in high client density wireless deployments – Making it the best cost-to-performance 802.11ac business-class wireless solution on the market today.

The controller-managed ProSAFE 4×4 WAC740 Access Point delivers high performance with maximum client density for enterprises and organizations requiring ubiquitous and reliable wireless for all business applications, especially seamless video streaming. Based on Wave 2 802.11ac WiFi, the WAC740 AP operates with Multi-User MIMO for more efficient use of RF spectrum frequency and capacity, and can achieve combined throughput up to 2.3Gbps* — 600Mbps for the 2.4GHz channel and 1.7Gbps at 5GHz. Wave 2 802.11ac WiFi also offers more robust signal encoding for improved signal integrity, and supports a fourth data stream for greater performance and more reliable wireless coverage.

“Our customers are looking for ultra-robust, reliable wireless solutions that leverage the improved performance enabled by the latest 802.11ac WiFi technology, and which make it easy for them to add more users to their networks quickly and in denser deployment scenarios,” said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, India and SAARC, NETGEAR. “Resellers and systems integrators who are searching for cost-effective solutions for their business customers will especially appreciate the overall value offered by our ProSAFE WAC740 Wave 2 WiFi Access Point in terms of performance, scalability, reliability, easy management, and warranty coverage.”

Flexibility is second to none, as the WAC740 Access Point comes with integrated 802.3at Power over Ethernet (PoE+) support or power adapter as accessory to maximize flexibility in deployment. The WAC740 can operate either with two bonded 1G Ethernet connections or with its single Multi-Gigabit 2.5G Ethernet port that when connected to a 2.5Gbps-capable switch (such as the NETGEAR ProSAFE M4200 Intelligent Edge Series) allows the WiFi to reach its full potential through a single wire. This solution eliminates the bottlenecks associated with standard Gigabit Ethernet, where the throughput is capped at 1Gbps with a single port – thus allowing easier wiring installation while still achieving high performance. Up to 600 WAC740 Access Points can be easily configured and centrally managed through a single management dashboard with any of a selection of NETGEAR wireless controllers for small (NETGEAR WC7500) to mid-size (WC7600) to large-size (WC9500) deployments.