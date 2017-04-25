NetRack Introduces Complete Range of Colored PDUs and Power Cords

NetRack introduced an extensive range of colored Power Distribution Units and Power Cords today, designed to help IT managers identify and differentiate power feeds & equipment in the data center.

“We always thrive to serve the best and most advanced technology to our customers and our new product portfolio is a testimonial for this. According to a research by Markets and Markets, the global data center power market is estimated to reach USD 21.73 billion by 2021. We are hopeful to gain traction in the PDU market along with our core IT rack solutions.” said Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director Sales & Support at NetRack.

NetRack offers over ten colors to choose from, that includes – black, red, blue, green, off-white, signal white, yellow, orange, grey. The colored PDUs and power cords are helpful in identifying and locating power distribution pathways in data centers. The different colors provide an agile visual identification and simplify troubleshooting.