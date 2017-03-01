New A10 Networks Lunches New Solutions

New A10 Networks Lunches New Solutions

By NCN News Network -
28
0
SHARE
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

A10 Networks, a secure application services company, announced the expansion of its A10 Thunder CFW (convergent firewall) family with a new Gi/SGi firewall solution and a software-only vThunder CFW for NFV deployments.

The new A10 Thunder CFW addresses rising security concerns of service providers who are focused on the industry’s transition to 5G, broad-scale deployment of network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) technologies and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices.

The A10 Thunder CFW also helps service providers deliver a strong, secure networking environment for their own infrastructure as well as for their subscribers by combining the security of a carrier-grade firewall with built-in CGN and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) features.

A10 Networks’ convergent firewall allows service providers and enterprises to streamline their networks by consolidating security and application networking into a single, high-performance solution. This gives A10 customers the security, high performance and efficiency to enhance their network’s predictability, while confidently introducing revenue-generating applications to service growing subscriber needs.

With the A10 Thunder CFW, service providers can achieve exceptionally high firewall connection rates – 220 Gbps of throughput, all in a one rack-unit appliance, which includes enough capacity to support up to 256 million concurrent sessions – the approximate equivalent of one connection for every citizen of Indonesia, or one connection for every desktop PC and laptop sold in the world in 2016.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY