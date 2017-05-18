NGDATA Acquires Eccella to Fuel International Growth and Expansion

NGDATA announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eccella, a data management and analytics consultancy based in New York City, with offices in London, UK and Mumbai, India. Eccella is a leader in the field of data-driven consulting and systems construction, and its team will join NGDATA as the company continues to execute its strategy for aggressive North American and global growth.

Eccella works with organizations across the world to help them develop, deploy and execute data-driven strategies. The acquisition allows NGDATA to rapidly grow its presence in the UK and North America, and NGDATA and Eccella customers will benefit from access to top data-focused talent and expanded industry expertise. Partners of NGDATA will benefit from the combined global infrastructure of two leading data companies supporting their efforts to deliver solutions, and Eccella’s world-class partner ecosystem gives NGDATA the opportunity to further build out its strategic technology partnerships.

“This is a strategic acquisition for NGDATA that will help us solidify the team, the resources and the company infrastructure to accelerate the pace of our growth. The addition of Eccella will greatly enhance the value we bring to our clients and partners through the powerful combination of the functionality of Lily Enterprise and Eccella’s deep domain knowledge, partnerships and global industry expertise,” said Luc Burgelman, CEO of NGDATA.

“Expanding into the UK and bolstering its US presence is a smart move that will contribute to and accelerate NGDATA’s aggressive growth strategy worldwide,” said Michel Akkermans, Chairman of NGDATA. “Forward thinking organizations are looking for technology that can help them turn real-time insights into actionable intelligence, and this acquisition will make it easier for NGDATA to meet that increasing demand on a global scale.”

The deal to acquire Eccella comes on the heels of the October 2016 acquisition of Rednun, a Netherlands-based company specializing in creating personalized and data-driven video to optimize customer engagement. Prior to that, NGDATA acquired ENQIO, a European consultancy focused on data management, business analytics and multi-channel campaign management. Overall, NGDATA achieved 75 percent year-over-year growth in 2016, a year in which the company grew its workforce by 50 percent.

“Luc and his team at NGDATA have a vision for the company and its role in creating better data-driven customer experiences that is impressive, ambitious and highly aligned with Eccella’s mission of building data-driven companies. We are thrilled to join and play a key role in the execution of that strategy,” said Gil Rosen, founder and president of Eccella. “Making quick yet intelligent decisions based on real-time data is increasingly critical, and we are in lock step with NGDATA’s approach to helping organizations adapt by gaining actionable insights from data to drive their business.”

“Eccella works with organizations across the world to help them develop, deploy and execute their data-driven strategies by implementing end-to-end, data-based solutions,” said Meitav Harpaz, CEO of Eccella. “For our customers, NGDATA’s advanced data platform and team of data specialists complete Eccella’s offering for the entire lifecycle of the data, from strategy, through data preparation, data integration, data quality, mastering, governance and visualization, all the way to advanced analytics and insights.