Nihilent Technologies bags the SAP Quality Award for fastest implementation

Nihilent Technologies announced it has been awarded a Silver award for the fastest implementation across Africa for the year 2016 under the SAP Quality awards. Nihilent implemented ECC 6.0 at Nigerian German Chemicals, one of Nigeria’s premier manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical, consumer products and oil & gas field chemicals.

The project was implemented end to end in 3 months flat, and included most modules required for manufacturing including Sales and Distribution, Material Management, Production Planning, Quality Control, Plant maintenance and FICO.

The success can be attributed to the approach adopted for the implementation. Nihilent proposed and NGC agreed to adopt the ASAP 8 Methodology with the Solution Demo approach. Nihilent has experience in implementing SAP for numerous pharmaceutical companies. It has developed its own Accelerated deployment solution for the Pharma industry viz. Phamware. Nihilent used Phamware and demonstrated and trained NGC personnel on the solution. Once comfortable, NGC process owners were able to align their working to the Pharma best processes in Phamware which helped in circumventing the entire blueprinting phase. Since there was substantial alignment between Phamware and NGC processes, the realization phase largely focused on fine tuning the configuration and quickly developing the necessary objects to address the gaps. These were quickly tested and upon acceptance moved to production. At the same time, the enthusiastic participation of NGC process owners also was a significant contributor to the speedy and successful deployment of the solution. They also demonstrated sufficient flexibility in adopting the pharma best practices built into Phamware.

Nihilent also leveraged its project management experience to systematically deliver the project, while the maintenance of detailed documentation, end-to-end traceability, etc. ensured discipline and control over the project.

Chris, the project manager at NGC, demonstrated deep dedication and commitment, while continuously motivating the process owners and emphasizing the value the company would realize upon successful implementation.

Speaking about the recognition, Jay Shah, Head of ERP Practice at Nihilent said, “It is indeed an honor to have won the award. It is testimony to the fact that it is critical for enterprise IT systems to deliver rapid time to value and help in streamlining business processes. It has been wonderful working with NGC which believes in similar values.”

Chris Akinyomi, Senior implementation and Marketing Manager at NGC who was the project manager for this project added, “The Nihilent team ensured that quality was never compromised during the implementation. They brought industry best practices as part of their Phamware solutions and backed it up with world class project management methodology to deliver this project on time covering the entire scope. Nihilent’s patented change management framework MC3 was seen in action as process owners willingly embraced the new solution. We set ourselves a still target, and are glad we associated with Nihilent who helped us achieve it. Congratulations to the teams from NGC and Nihilent”.