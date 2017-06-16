Nikon Begins Accepting Orders for Nikon 100th Anniversary Products

Nikon India which recently completed a milestone of 10 years’ presence in India; will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of its establishment on July 25th of this year. Official Nikon shops will be accepting orders for these commemorative models and goods starting today, June 15, until August 31, 2017.

Commemorative editions of seven models were developed specially for our customers to show our gratitude to them. These models represent the tradition and advanced technologies that Nikon has cultivated over the past 100 years. In addition to these commemorative models, a special collection of four unique items will also be released.

There is a story behind each item, looking back at our 100-year journey with light.

Over the next 100 years, we will keep creating new value for the world through constant challenges, based on our optical and precision technologies.