PTron launches Bluetooth smart watch, Sporty S1

PTron launches “Sporty S1”, a Bluetooth smart watch with refreshing look that further strengthens PTron’s leadership in the affordable smart wearable portfolio. This is in line with PTron’s strategy of continuously innovating and introducing unique products to meet rapidly changing customer needs and demands that are moving towards personalization and individualism. As per a report, the global smart watch market has a potential to reach $32.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 67.6% during 2014 – 2020.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of LatestOne.com said, “We are pleased to launch PTron Sporty S1 on LatestOne.com. This smart watch is different from other PTron watches. It looks like a sports watch and feels like a sports watch. I am positive Generation Z will appreciate this product. We recognize that wearable technology, specifically in affordable price range, will continue to touch our lives which is why we have expanded our line of smart watches to help accommodate these need.”