QNAP NAS TVS-873 Honored with Red Dot Award 2017 for Outstanding Product Design

QNAP Systems, Inc. announced that the TVS-873 NAS has won the honorable Red Dot Award for high design quality. The product will be presented for one year in the Red Dot Design Museum, the largest museum for contemporary design.

The award-winning TVS-873’s stylish gold aesthetics is a representation of it being the gold standard in high-performance NAS. With a powerful 3rd gen AMD R-Series RX-421BD quad-core APU, AES-NI encryption acceleration, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 10GbE expandability, two M.2 SSD slots for auto-tiering, and 4K-capable GPU performance with dual HDMI output, the TVS-873 is ideal for media storage, SSD caching, and 10GbE applications.

“It is a great honor for the TVS-873 to receive the Red Dot award,” said Dino Wang, Design Director of QNAP, adding “the TVS-873 is an outstanding NAS that blends performance, reliability and functionality with a distinct gold exterior. We knew we were building something special when designing the TVS-873, so we decided to match its exceptional internal hardware with a special external appearance for unique and eye-catching aesthetics.”