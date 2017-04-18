Quantum’s New StorNext 6 to Deliver High Performance, Advanced Data Management

Quantum Corp announced StorNext 6, a major new release of its award-winning StorNext file system. StorNext 6 adds new advanced data management features to the industry-leading streaming performance of the company’s scale-out tiered storage solutions portfolio, which includes flash, disk, tape and public and private cloud storage offerings. With this unique combination of performance and management, Quantum continues to extend the power of StorNext in not only media and entertainment but also other highly data-intensive environments such as genomics, academic research, video surveillance, oil and gas, and government security.

StorNext 6 addresses the needs of enterprises grappling with using their existing NAS solutions to store large, rapidly growing data sets and drive business value from that data. These enterprises are quickly realizing that traditional NAS is too difficult to upgrade, cannot deliver sufficient performance and is unable to handle parallel workloads. StorNext 6 not only overcomes these limitations but also provides more efficient and cost-effective ways to share and access files across geographically distributed teams, to manage and protect archived data, and to audit changes to data throughout its lifecycle. Quantum delivers all these benefits in an integrated, multi-tier storage solution that maintains optimized performance levels, visibility and access at every tier.

With StorNext 6, Quantum delivers a new quality of service (QoS) feature that empowers users to further tune and optimize performance across all client workstations, and on a machine-by-machine basis. Using QoS to specify the appropriate bandwidth allocation to individual workstations, an administrator can ensure that storage resources are optimized based on business priorities ― e.g., providing more bandwidth to demanding applications on urgent projects ― and adjust quickly as priorities change.

Molly Presley, Vice President, Global Marketing, Quantum, said, “While traditional NAS and general-purpose, scale-out storage offerings increasingly fall short in meeting today’s escalating unstructured data management demands, Quantum continues to deliver even greater advancements in our StorNext-based solutions. We designed StorNext 6 to give businesses and other organizations the ability to interact with their data in new ways and thereby drive greater creativity, productivity, innovation and insight.”