Quick Heal Partners Rising Pune Supergiant for IPL 2017

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, one of India’s leading IT security solutions provider has associated with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) as ‘Security Partner’ for IPL 2017. With this association, the IT giant plans to spread the importance of cybersecurity to the masses. Quick Heal will roll-out its IPL themed campaign across OOH, digital and social media channels to attract greater visibility for its initiative to create awareness about Internet security. As Security Partner, Quick Heal would be offering IT security solutions to the RPS players and the team management.

Cybersecurity remains an important yet unaddressed issue of current times and the company found a perfect fit in associating with the Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL2017 to reach out to the masses to deliver the important message of cybersecurity. The Rising Pune Supergiant team boasts of ace players such as MS Dhoni, Steven Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis among many others. With this association, the antivirus company has won the rights to feature the RPS team players in its campaigns during this IPL season. This campaign is aimed at encouraging the audiences to adopt Internet security solutions to ensure their online safety.

Announcing the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Katkar, MD & CTO, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “We are delighted to associate with Rising Pune Supergiant for IPL 2017. As a company which plans to engage with ournation of over a billion people to convey an important message, there is no platform better than cricket in India. As the use of Internet becomes a part of our everyday life, we feel there’s a lot more to be done to make the masses aware about the importance of Internet security. Indian Premier League (IPL) is a cricket extravaganza celebrated by fans all over the world and Rising Pune Supergiant is one of the most followed franchisees of the IPL. We identified this partnership to be a great platform to amplify our long standing commitment of providing the best Internet security solutions.”

Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Iyer, CEO, Rising Pune Supergiant, said, “We at RPS are happy to have Quick Heal on board for this unique partnership. We hope that the association with Quick Heal as the official security partner of RPS helps in bringing about awareness amongst fans of RPS and the youth about cyber security and internet protection. Quick Heal has planned exciting giveaways for customers and fans; it’s indeed an exciting cricket season for all.”