Red Hat to Acquire Codenvy, Provider of Agile and Cloud-Native Development Tools

Red Hat, Inc. has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy, provider of cloud-native development tools that enable developers to more easily create modern container-based and cloud-native applications. By adding Codenvy to its existing portfolio of developer tools and application platforms, including Red Hat JBoss Middleware and Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat continues its efforts to provide solutions that enable developers to create applications for hybrid cloud environments. Red Hat plans to make Codenvy an integral part of OpenShift.io, Red Hat’s recently announced hosted development environment for building hybrid cloud services on OpenShift.

Historically, software engineers have spent more time each week on administration and other tasks, including environment management, than actual coding. And often, developers can find themselves working on multiple projects concurrently, but in different programming languages. As more IT organizations move to continuous delivery with DevOps and containers to speed the delivery of modern, cloud-native applications, developers have turned to new tools like Codenvy that can enable development teams to build complex applications faster with fewer inconsistencies across environments.

Codenvy, founded in 2013, is the first enterprise offering based on Eclipse Che, the popular open source cloud integrated development environment (IDE) and developer workspace server. Codenvy combines runtimes, projects and an IDE into a cloud-native developer tool that allows multiple developers to collaborate in the same workspace. Codenvy’s portable universal workspaces and cloud IDE address the configuration and sharing challenges created by localhost developer workspaces to allow contributions to a project without having to install software. Codenvy runs in lightweight Linux containers, enabling instant startup and offering elastic scalability for building and running millions of workspaces. Codenvy’s containerized workspaces are easily accessible via a browser without creating, maintaining and managing development environments.