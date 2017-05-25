Schneider Electric appoints Venkatraman Swaminathan to lead the IT Division for India zone

Schneider Electric the global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced that it has appointed Venkatraman Swaminathan as the Vice-President, IT Division – India Zone. He takes over from Nikhil Pathak, who has moved to a new role as the Vice President – Strategy Deployment and Operations, ROW – IT Business at Schneider Electric. In his new role, Venkatraman will be responsible for driving the growth of the overall IT Business in India.

“Venkatraman has been a vital part of our team where his sales leadership expertise, unique Customer relationship, ability to collaborate with service delivery teams, and most importantly his commitment to client satisfaction has enabled the entire Schneider Electric team to consistently perform above plan, as well as secure many of the largest and most strategic deals”, said Mr. Anil Chaudhry, Managing Director and Country President, Schneider Electric – India.

On his appointment, Venkataraman Swaminathan, said, “I am excited to take over the new role here at a time when Indian IT sector is going through a transformation. Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned in the Data Centre and IT infrastructure market and our focus as a team is to leverage our strengths, innovative products and growth in the market.”

With over 26 years of experience in the field of sales, service and marketing, Venkatraman brings a wealth of experience in the field, having evolved business critical solutions for spaces like data centers switch rooms, test laboratories etc. The future of datacenter is going to be different in terms of managing power and energy and big data. Venkataraman will be responsible to lead the business towards the New World of Energy, which is safer, more efficient and sustainable with the support of innovative, connected technologies.