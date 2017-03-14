SEAGATE LAUNCHES 12TB ENTERPRISE CAPACITY HDD FOR NEXT-GENERATION

At the, Seagate announced that its new 12TB helium enterprise drives are now shipping to cloud providers for evaluation. Seagate plans to start volume shipments for production availability in the June quarter of 2017. The Seagate Enterprise Capacity 3.5 HDD 12TB incorporates several technology advancements developed to address a critical requirement hyper scale customers’ face in this age of exponential data growth: the ability to locate and organize the increasing amount of unstructured data they possess and make it available quickly and reliably for customers.

Seagate’s new 12TB Enterprise Capacity 3.5 HDD is precision engineered to accommodate 550TB workloads annually. It has a market leading MTBF (mean time between failures) of 2.5 million hours and is designed to operate 24/7 for five years in the most rigorous enterprise data center environments, delivering far greater reliability and the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for enterprise storage products in the industry.

“Cloud Service Providers, Telecoms and Enterprises utilize high density storage for the mountains of unstructured data they must manage, driven by an increasing proliferation of connected endpoint devices and sensors. Seagate’s new 12TB hard drive is an ideal component for our OCP-based solutions, and the integration of these innovative new drives will offer our customers the reliable and efficient storage they need,” said Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of Quanta Computer Inc. and president of Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT).