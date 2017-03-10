Seclore Honored as Grand Winner in the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Seclore announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Seclore’s Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) solution, a Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards.

The security industry celebrated its 13th Annual 2017 Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by honoring excellence in every facet of the industry including products, people behind the successes and best companies.

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on February 13, 2017 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

Seclore’s EDRM solution enables organizations to control the usage of files wherever they go, both within and outside of organizations’ boundaries. Featuring dozens of pre-built connectors for leading enterprise applications (EFSS, DLP, ECM, ERP, and email), Seclore automates the protection of documents as they are downloaded, discovered, and shared to accelerate adoption.

“It’s truly an honor for Seclore to have been selected as a winner in six categories for the 13th Annual Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. “Being recognized as one of the best data-centric solutions on the market is a true testament to what our team does day in and day out. We are tremendously thrilled to be seen as a leading cybersecurity company.”