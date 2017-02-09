Six VIVOTEK’s IP Surveillance Products Recognized by 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awards

VIVOTEK is delighted to announce that six of its intelligent IP surveillance products have received the 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awards. The products recognized include three H.264 models MS8391-EV, MD8563-EH and APC (Automatic People Counting) camera as well as the H.265 models, IZ9361-EH, FE9381-EHV and SD9364-EH. Among these six products, the SD9364-EH speed dome camera was nominated for the Taiwan Excellence Gold standard award from an impressive field of 528 products.

Owen Chen, the Chairman of VIVOTEK Inc., stated, “We are honored to receive these Taiwan Excellence Awards. We would like to express gratitude to MOEA and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizers of Taiwan Excellence Awards and the honorable judges for their affirmation. VIVOTEK, as the leading network surveillance solutions provider in Taiwan, will continue our commitment to delivering value-added products and surveillance solutions, and further extend our footprint in global market.”

VIVOTEK’s six award-winning network cameras:

H.265 Full HD outdoor speed dome network camera, SD9364-EH: Equipped with 250 meters IR illuminators and a 30x optical zoom lens, the SD9364-EH also adopts VIVOTEK’s VAIR (Vari-Angle IR) Technology, which is able to automatically adjust the IR angle of IR illuminators and provide both a brighter night view and more consistent illumination.

H.265 Full HD outdoor zoom lens network camera, IZ9361-EH: Also featuring VAIR (Vari-Angle IR) Technology and a 20x optical zoom lens, the IZ9361-EH is further armed with IP67, NEMA 4X- and IK10-rated robust housing, offering a superior level of outdoor protection.

H.265 5-megapixel outdoor fisheye network camera, FE9381-EHV: Equipped with a fisheye lens for 360° surround view with zero blind spots. The stylish FE9381-EHV is able to provide broad coverage of open areas. It is also designed with full EN50155 compliance to withstand shock, vibration and humidity, making it a suitable solution for railway application.

12-megapixel multiple-sensor network camera, MS8391-EV: Featuring four 3-megapixel CMOS sensors with a video alignment feature secures superior image quality around the clock and ideal for outdoor wide coverage protection.

2-megapixel vandal-proof mobile dome network camera, MD8563-EH: With full EN50155 Tx compliance and IP67-rated rugged housing design, the streamline designed MD8563-EH maintains stable and reliable video surveillance during vehicle movement.

3D Depth Technology APC (Automatic People Counting) camera: Specially designed for the transportation market, VIVOTEK introduces APC camera. Utilizing VIVOTEK’s 3D Depth Technology to capture and analyze passenger traffic with high accuracy thus empowering users to improve their operations and security.