SonicWall Sets Blistering Pace of Channel Sign Ups and Launches SonicWall University and Marketing Programs

SonicWall, the trusted security partner protecting more than one million networks worldwide, today announced key milestones since it spun off as an independent cybersecurity company and introduced the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program on November 1, 2016. Over 10,000 partners have already registered as SonicWall resellers, and the SecureFirst Partner Program is now open to partners in Asia Pacific.

SonicWall also introduced two initiatives designed to help these partners secure customers in the shifting cyber arms race – SonicWall University to train partners on cybersecurity, and new global marketing programs and incentives to help the SonicWall channel deliver their cybersecurity solutions and services for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs).