Sophos Boosts Server Protection Products with Next-Gen Anti-Ransomware CryptoGuard Technology

Sophos announced, that its next-generation Anti-ransomware CryptoGuard technology is now available with its SophosServer Protection products. With this optimization, Sophos Server Protection now has signature-less detection capabilities to combat ransomware – similar to Sophos Intercept X for endpoints. In September 2016, Sophos launched Sophos Intercept Xwith CryptoGuard, which stop the spontaneous encryption of data by ransomware within seconds of detection.

By adding CryptoGuard to server security, Sophos is closing a critical gap by preventing ransomware attacks that could come in through rogue, guest or remote access users or other weaknesses in a company’s network. For example, if a company allows bring-your-own-laptops on the network, remote access for employees or is victimized byan insider cyber threat, servers become highly susceptible to ransomware. Additionally, network shares on servers are high-value targets as they contain proprietary financials, personally identifiable information and other key data, and should be protected as such.

“Servers are the lifeblood of any organization as they contain majority of business-critical data and intellectual property, and run business critical applications which makes them so appealing for attackers with financial or disruption driven goals. It is therefore, very important for any business to keep their servers secure, available, and performing at optimum levels,” said sunilsharma, vice president – sales, India & SAARC at sophos.

“Servers are a frequently attacked asset, and yet, many are not being protected nor are businesses creating essential back-up incase their data is compromised. Protection integrating server application with advanced anti-ransomware capabilities is vital to step up effective protection. Sophos has optimized its Server Protection products with CryptoGuard, adding another layer of next-gen protection to tackle harmful cyber-attacks.” he further added.

Sophos has also expanded Synchronized Security by adding Sophos Security Heartbeat capabilities to Sophos Central Server Protection Advanced. By adding Security Heartbeat to servers, an IT administrator can now leverage Sophos XG Firewall to automatically isolate infected servers and endpoints to identify and respond to the source of compromises faster. Sophos Central Server Protection also includes Malicious Traffic Detection, which monitors for traffic to Command and Control servers and application white listing with one-click Server Lockdown, which secures servers in a safe state and prevents unauthorized applications from running.

Sophos Server Protection products with CryptoGuard capabilities now includes Central Server Protection Advanced on the cloud-based Sophos Central platform and Sophos Server Protection Enterprise, which is managed with a traditional on-premise console.