Sophos Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for EMM Suites for Fourth Consecutive Year

Sophos has named Sophos a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant Report for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Suites for the fourth year in row. With its Sophos Mobile product, Sophos is again the only endpoint and network security-focused vendor placed in this year’s EMM Magic Quadrant.

The latest security enhancements in Sophos Mobile 7 – released in February 2017 – include anti-phishing technology to protect users from malicious links in emails and documents, and improvements to Sophos’ Android security and anti-malware app. There are also usability enhancements to the Secure Workspace and Secure Email app where users now can open, view and even edit encrypted and secure Office format documents and attachments, without leaving the secure and encrypted container.

“We believe our recognition for the second year in a row is due to the positive momentum in both the Sophos strategy for mobile security management and our ability to deliver features and functionality that enterprise customers expect and need,” said Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager, End-user and Network Security Groups at Sophos. “We feel it is testament to our vision for synchronized security that Sophos is the only IT security-focused vendor to be named in the quadrant. Sophos Mobile is a secure EMM solution that offers best-in-class data protection, straightforward management and can be hosted in Sophos Central or installed on-premise. Further, it is the only solution that can be optimized as part of a synchronized security strategy that directly shares intelligence between every vulnerable endpoint and the network. We are proud to be considered a visionary in this growth market.”

Sophos Mobile 7 is the latest in an increasing number of products that are available through the integrated, cloud-based Sophos Central management platform, including the next-generation XG Firewall, Sophos Endpoint Security, Sophos Intercept X, Sophos Email Security, Sophos Server Protection, Sophos Encryption and Sophos Phish Threat.