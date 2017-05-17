Stay Protected from Ransomware with Protegent

Where the computers around the world are getting infected by ransomware that left thousands of users locked up with their system in more than 150 countries, computers which are enabled with Protegent data security products remains untouched &protected from attack of various versions of total ransomware found till date.

Protegent detects ransomware which belongs to 6 different families i.e. CVE-2017-0147, Filecoder, FKM, Ramnit, Ransom and WannaCrytor. Protegent products are being continuously updated with all above mentioned ransomware families and their versions till date.

Ransomware is a malware program which gets into your computer system from email attachments and when the user try to open the infected attachment, the virus infected gets into the system. When the ransomware gets activated in user’s computer, it starts encrypting any data files present in the system on random basis which makes them inaccessible to the user. Ransomware program demand an amount of ransom which needs to be paid to the hackers who in return might provide the decryption key to unlock the encrypted files.

WannaCry is latest in the family of Ransomware attack which used the bug in Microsoft SMB Server V1 to spread in the Network.