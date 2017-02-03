Tenable Unveils SaaS Platform that Redefines Vulnerability Management

Tenable Network Security, Inc makes available Tenable.io the industry’s first cloud-based vulnerability management platform to secure the full range of assets in the modern elastic IT environment.

According to a recent Gartner report, “organizations with large or growing cloud, virtualization and DevOps deployments must select a [vulnerability assessment] solution with these asset demographics in mind, and must consider a vendor’s current and future commitment to these technologies.” [Gartner source: “Market Guide for Vulnerability Assessment” by Oliver Rochford and Prateek Bhajanka, published Dec. 5 2016]

The challenge for most organizations is that virtualization, cloud, and the accelerating use of web applications and short-lived assets like containers has changed how and when they need to assess vulnerabilities.

“Networks, assets and threats have all changed dramatically over the last few years, but vulnerability management hasn’t kept up,” said Amit Yoran, CEO, Tenable Network Security. “This innovation gap has left organizations everywhere struggling to answer the most basic question in security: what is my vulnerability and risk exposure? Tenable.io represents a new, more strategic approach to vulnerability management for today’s elastic attack surface, with the capabilities and flexibility organizations need to understand and improve their cybersecurity risk posture.”

Tenable.io delivers the broadest coverage of any vulnerability management solution for unparalleled visibility into the security status of modern IT infrastructure. Unique auditing and assessment capabilities help customers identify and remediate vulnerabilities across more technologies, including containers, web applications and cloud instances. It is also the first major vulnerability management solution licensed by assets instead of IP addresses.