TP-Link accomplished a Successful Partner Meet in Mumbai

TP-Link conducted a Partner meet in Mumbai under the moniker ‘UNITE’. TP-Link Partners Meet objectives were to help partners gain insight about TP-Link SOHO, SMB, and ISP segment products, address various challenges they face and maximize business opportunities. TP-Link’s Partner meet held in Mumbai was attended by 100 attendees who have their wide presence across Mumbai IT Market in SOHO as well as SMB Segments. After a brief hiatus IT Industry faced post Demonetization, Unite acted as a platform for the brand to show its support towards partner community.

With successful Implementation of Unite, TP-Link is focusing on establishing a strong partner connection, with help of which it will be shifting market focus to AC Series router. Dual Band and bandwidth hungry devices are making consumers demand AC Standard routers, and TP-Link want to make sure when such customer arrives at one of its partner’s shop, they are provided with the best product according to his/her preference.

To maintain the channel demand for TP-Link product, TP-Link has strategized and planned to provide its dealers with product variations, so that they can easily compete with E-commerce portals by healthy competition.

“We at TP-Link, value our partners to core, thus the inclusion of Royalty VIP program has seen a positive response in market and strengthen our presence and connections. This additional support to partners along with good overall service support has made TP-Link a preferred brand when partners want to do a stable and sustainable business, we also make sure to support our partners with Marketing activities like Branding and Advertising in various Media across platforms.” Said Bijoy Alaylo, G.M. SOHO Networking. TP-Link India.

“This program represents one of the top strategic initiatives for TP-Link, we have made significant investments to ensure our relationship with partners, resellers & SIs are strengthened. At the same time, we are overwhelmed by the interest shown by our partners for this event; this will help us collectively Grow our business and create profitability through shared learning and best practices.” said Sanjay Sehgal, V.P. SMB & Telecom Business, TP-Link India.