TP-Link IntroducesAffordable 10-Gigabit Switching Solution for Growing SMBs, JetStreamT1700 Series

TP-Link introduces JetStream T1700 series. In a world of expanding enterprises and growing virtualization, cloud-based services and applications, like VoIP, HD streaming video, and IP surveillance, SMB networks need to evolve beyond simple reliability to provide increased scalability, higher bandwidth, and enhanced performance. TP-LINK’s new T1700 Series 10G Smart Switches represent an ideal solution that meets these requirements. The series includes the T1700X-16TS Full 10-Gigabit Smart Switch and the T1700G-28TQ Gigabit Stackable Smart Switch with 10G Uplink, which both provide high levels of performance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness that SMBs require from their 10G networking solutions.

Until recently, 10-Gigabit connectivity was available only in the expensive fiber based technology that supports high-speed access to the network backbone or data center environment.

Today, 10GBase-T Technology is becoming more common and affordable. Low-Latency, Line-Rate 10G Copper Base-T is backward compatible with Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet and can automatically negotiate between higher and lower speed connections. Most importantly, 10GBase-T provides a cost-effective method for migrating from your current network to 10G Ethernet by utilizing your existing CAT5e/CAT6 RJ-45 short connections (up to 55m) and CAT6A/CAT7 connections (up to 100m). This reduces cabling complexity and ultimately results in significant savings for customers.

The T1700X-16TS features 12 10GBase-T RJ45 ports and four dedicated SFP+ fiber slots, which can support up to 320Gbps of combined switching bandwidth. This provides great resiliency, relieves congestion associated with bandwidth-intensive applications, and guarantees smooth data transmission.

As SMB’s infrastructures are loaded with new devices, high end applications, it’s more critical than ever that network don’t get overloaded and zero downtime. Due to which the network isn’t getting any easier as networks are processing loads of new data related to the sharp growth in