TP-Link Shines at Secutech 2017

TP-Link was present at Secutech 2017 one of the largest security show in India which was held in Bombay Exhibition Centre at Goregaon(Mumbai). This been a three-day exhibition was organized by ABEC, ITE &Messe Frankfurt. TP-Link had at Display customer premises equipment (CPE), EAP and Outdoor AP designed to strengthen the company’s Indian leadership in SME sector.

TP-Link Stall was well organized and filled with products for people to feel and experience the product, Event saw great footfall from owners and partners from IT & Surveillance Industry, including delegates from Defence and Government bodies were also interested in TP-Link solutions. With Managed and Fiber switches pulling the crowd enquiries, following products also stole the show POE Switches [godsend to provide Simplified Network Deployment in remote areas without power outlet], EAP-115Wall [300Mbps Wireless N Wall-Plate Access Point], CPE 520 [5GHz 300Mbps 16dBi Outdoor CPE], in addition to this there was also highlight on product such as WBS510 [5GHz 300Mbps Outdoor Wireless Base Station] and a powerful Sector & Grid Antennas which gives new meaning to Long range and a well-engineered, During these three days TP-Link India exhibited its range enterprise level products which included Jetstream Switches, Outdoor Radios, Software Managed AP, 3G/4G Routers and Accessories. Even though, all products were surrounded by curiosity from customers and interesting queries on same. TL-MR6400 was seen to be the product receiving much of attention, as partner wanted to use it for connectivity in remote location and enquiring how it works and its features, how it will help them etc. overall it can be said that all products were filled with curious visitors most of the time, the visitors varied from customers who wanted to know about newly unveiled products to customers who wanted a utility to expand their enterprise services.

“With uptime of endpoint security devices being a prime concern, TP-Link ensures a robust, reliable and values for money connectivity with its Wireless (CPE) and High Power over Ethernet devices, using which user have worry-free connectivity,” said Mr Sanjay Sehgal, V.P. SMB & Telecom Business, TP-Link India Pvt Ltd.