Trend Micro Wins VMware Global Partner Innovation Award

Trend Micro Incorporated announced that they have been honored as the global winner of a VMware 2016 Global Partner Innovation Award in the Technical ISV category. Trend Micro was recognized at VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2017, held in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif.

“I am pleased to recognize this year’s Global Partner Innovation Award winners, which are given to a select group of partners for their exceptional efforts in 2016,” said Ross Brown, senior vice president, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, VMware. “VMware is proud to see Trend Micro win Partner of the Year and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Since 2011, Trend Micro has been recognized every year by VMware for the Japan Partner Award. However, this is the first year the company has received the Global Technical Partner Award. Recipients of a Global VMware Partner Innovation Award were acknowledged in 21 categories for outstanding performance and distinctive achievements during 2016.

“We have a long-standing history of innovation and success with VMware,” said Partha Panda, vice president of corporate and business development for Trend Micro. “More than 10 years ago we partnered to bring modern security to the software-defined data center and cloud, and since then have continuously enhanced our relationship. We’ve had many successes along the way with joint product innovation, sales activity, and tech support collaboration, making us particularly proud of an award that recognizes the strength of our partnership.”