Veritas Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Google

At Google Cloud Next 17, Veritas Technologies, the world’s leading information management company, announced an expanded partnership with Google to provide joint customers with 360 Data Management capabilities that reduce data storage costs, increase compliance and eDiscovery readiness and accelerate the customer’s journey to Google Cloud Platform.

In addition to joint sales and support activities, the companies are working together to develop and deploy solutions that help organizations extract new business value from their data. This effort builds on existing innovations that Veritas and Google Cloud are delivering that give joint customers more opportunities to harness the power of their data.

Today, Veritas is announcing a new set of innovative solutions with Google Cloud, including archiving and eDiscovery support for the newly launched G Suite Enterprise offering. This integration helps simplify how organizations can manage data retention and plays a critical role in helping businesses meet compliance regulations as they move to cloud-based email services.

“Our work with Google Cloud really comes down to what all customers want: innovation and choice,” says Mike Palmer, chief product officer, Veritas. “Customers want to see innovation in storage and infrastructure technologies, and they want choice of where to deploy applications and which services to deploy, including email. But they also need enterprise-grade data management capabilities in place. That’s why customers are so excited by what Veritas is doing with Google.”