Veritas Equips Organizations with Systematic Approach to Address GDPR Globally

Veritas Technologies unveiled an integrated solution that will help organizations directly address the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This solution gives enterprises around the world the ability to understand what personally identifiable information (PII) they hold on European Union (EU) residents and access that information quickly when requested by employees or consumers. It also provides a systematic way for organizations to protect PII from breach, loss or damage. These elements are critical mandates required by the new regulation.

The solution comes at a time when many businesses around the world either don’t know how to prepare for the new regulation or are underestimating the effort needed to become compliant. New research commissioned by Veritas shows that less than a third (31 percent) of organizations meet the minimum GDPR requirements today, despite the fact that the regulations take effect in just over a year’s time.

With maximum fines set at the greater amount of €20 million or four percent of annual turnover, the penalties for non-compliance are severe. Also, this is not just an issue for companies based in the EU. It applies to any business around the world that interacts with EU residents and holds their personal data.

With this in mind, Veritas has launched 360 Data Management for GDPR. It includes an array of comprehensive advisory services and integrated software technologies. These not only help companies jump-start their compliance journey, but help maintain compliance at every turn moving forward.