Vertiv Wins CIO Choice 2017 Honor and Recognition Awards

Vertiv announced that it won two awards at the prestigious CIO Choice 2017 Honor & Recognition Awards ceremony held in Mumbai. The company was recognized amidst a gathering of over 400 esteemed CIOs and ICT business leaders for its excellent performance in two categories – Data Center Cooling and Data Center Power for large enterprises.

The CIO Choice Awards is a B2B platform that recognizes and honors products, services and solutions based on the preferences of CIOs and ICT decision makers. The awards recognize Vertiv for its excellent work amongst its peers in the industry and reemphasizes Vertiv’s commitment to its customers. The award-winning Liebert® range of products is designed by Vertiv to protect the power and IT infrastructure of an organizations’ mission critical systems.

This 5th annual CIO Choice event, focusing on companies based or operating in India, was by far the most competitive in its history, with the highest number of nominations and entry submissions to date. More than 200 entries were received this year, from a wide array of public and private ICT vendor companies, both large as well as small and medium enterprises and from a variety of geographic regions in India. CIO Choice 2017 Honor & Recognitions were presented in 52 categories, recognizing 28 distinct brands.