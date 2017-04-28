Vital Intelligence Group to Showcase Its Industry Leading Cyber Security Solutions in India to Aid Smart Cities, Digital India Initiative

Vital Intelligence Group will demonstrate its industry leading Cyber Intelligence Platforms In India, which incorporate a host of predictive Open Source Intelligence Solutions (OSINT), empowering organizations with a predicative and pro-active investigative approach in tackling crime, terror and cyber fraud in almost real time.

The Virtual Intelligence Collection System ”VICAS” solution by the company accumulates evaluative information from sources such as social media platforms, websites (including the deep dark web) as well as analyses internal databases to detect potential threats. This Vital Cyber Intelligence platform also offers comprehensive tools for proactive analysis, enhancing any safe and smart city initiative with the tools required to close the serious gaps facing cyber security.

With India witnessing a rapid digitization in all sectors, owing to government initiatives and efforts, coupled with a flood of budgetary smart devices, the country has marked its presence in the list of ‘hot targets’ for global cyber intruders.

Furthermore with the country gearing up for initiatives like Smart Cities and Digital India Programme where IoT and automation will play a key role, the risk of targeted cyberattacks has soared many folds as their devastation in such a scenario is beyond comprehension.

Detailing more about the company’s commitment for a safer, secured India, Marc Kahlberg, CEO and MD, Vital Intelligence Group said, ‘With India emerging as a significant economy in the globe, the country is at an increased risk of targeted cyber- attacks aimed at its principal verticals including finance, defense, government etc. The presence of hostile neighbours further bolsters the importance for the country to adopt pro-active defensive measures in the cyber security space.”

The Vital Intelligence group is also excited about an increased collaboration between India and Israel in the technological and defense segment to help both the countries in preparing for the stealth cyberwar that is happening already.

”Future wars will not just be confined to battlefields, but will be strategically decisive in the cyber space. The world is already involved in an advancing and on-going cyberwar which will only get more intense as the globe gets connected and digitized.”