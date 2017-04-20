VIVOTEK Expands Strategic H.265 Integration Partnership

VIVOTEK announces the existence of ten H.265 integration SIA partners, including: AxxonSoft, Genetec™, Milestone, NUUO, Synology, and newly-added Cathexis, Digifort, Luxriot, Macroscop and Mirasys. Working closely with VIVOTEK’s SIA partners, customers will equip themselves with a comprehensive H.265 solution that meets the technical demands of all projects.

“As a leading IP surveillance solution provider, VIVOTEK forges alliances with innovative SIA partners to deliver the most advanced and up to date H.265 solutions,” says Shengfu Cheng, Director of Brand Business Research & Development Division, VIVOTEK Inc. “With our self-developed Smart Stream II and H.265 technology, customers can deploy the most efficient system, increasing the usage of storage and bandwidth, while optimizing the image quality of a specific area or object.” Cheng further states, “Working hand in hand with our partners maximizes user efficiency and capability, while expanding the global market with our outstanding partners, is a win-win for all of us.”

VIVOTEK offers comprehensive H.265 solutions to meet market demands. An impressive lineup of H.265 surveillance products includes our professional video management software (VMS), VAST and VAST 2, 6 different network video recorders (NVR) and 24 network camera models since 2015, with the release of more cameras scheduled for the near future. Combining H.265 and Smart Stream II technology creates the most efficient system, maximizing bandwidth and storage efficiency and reducing bandwidth and data storage demands by up to 80% relative to H.264 systems.