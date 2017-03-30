VMware Expands Partnership with Samsung to Deliver Next Generation Unified Mobile and Desktop Experience to Solve Mobile Workforce Challenges

VMware, Inc. announced an expanded partnership with Samsung to deliver a next generation unified mobile and desktop experience to solve mobile workforce challenges. As enterprise mobility becomes increasingly common, end-users struggle with disparate mobile and desktop experiences when using enterprise desktops, mobile applications and cloud services. Integration between VMware Horizon® and Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) will enable end-users to dock a Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone and deliver to the device full Windows desktops and applications using a single set of credentials. On-the-go access to Windows, mobile and cloud applications will be delivered from VMware Workspace ONE™ through a common digital workspace experience. Whether stationary or mobile, Samsung Galaxy S8 end-users benefit from unified access and experience using a single mobile device that fits into a pocket.

“VMware and Samsung share a common vision of helping Galaxy S8 end-users experience the full capabilities of the device while delivering an elegant end-user experience,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Our expanded partnership will further enable business end-users to remain productive by delivering a unified digital workspace experience that offers continuity whether they are using the mobile device from a desk connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse, or in the palm of their hands using touch and gesture interactions — elevating the experience of mobile workers to the next level.”Samsung DeX redefines what a smartphone can do to keep mobile workers productive with just their smartphones. It will provide an Android-based, desktop-like experience that enables end-users to seamlessly access apps, edit documents, browse the web, watch videos, reply to messages and more, directly from the smartphone on a larger display, with the ability to use a keyboard and mouse. Samsung DeX will also provide an ultimate productivity environment with a completely redesigned Android UI optimized for use with a keyboard and mouse including multiple-resizable windows, contextual menus and a desktop version Web browser with Samsung Internet. With Samsung DeX, enterprise end-users can also be assured their smartphones and data are protected by the Samsung Knox security platform that is built into the smartphone.