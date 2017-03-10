VMware Helps Communications Service Providers “Realize What’s Possible” Through Software-Driven Digital Transformation

At Mobile World Congress 2017, VMware Inc. demonstrated the company’s leadership driving the digital transformation of telecom, cable and mobile operators into agile service providers. Through VMware’s unified software-defined architecture spanning Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Mobility and the Internet of Things (IoT), global communications service providers (CSPs) can benefit from potential new revenue streams with sustainable cost reductions, increased flexibility and security and a modernized network that is 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) ready. VMware’s complete portfolio of solutions for CSPs is on display this week in Hall 3 Stand 3K10.

Today, CSPs must balance high customer expectations with business challenges such as increased competition and cost, lack of service differentiation, and new business models. They must simultaneously look internally at how they build their networks for both today and tomorrow, while looking externally for new service opportunities. Over-the-Top (OTT) providers have the benefit of speed and agility to deliver new high margin services without having the constraints of network build-out costs, eroding revenue and creating customer churn. On the horizon, 5G networks represent the next major wave of mobile infrastructure upgrades. Accelerating capacity demands from high-bandwidth services such as video and virtual reality, coupled with the distributed nature of infrastructure components in IoT, could significantly impact the reliability, performance and quality of experience delivered to subscribers if networks are not architected correctly. For CSPs’ business customers, mobile computing presents new management and security challenges, creating an opportunity for new managed services offerings.

VMware is a proven, strategic software innovator that is helping CSPs successfully deliver new services faster and improve overall customer satisfaction, while driving down costs. With VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ combined with virtual network functions (VNFs) and applications from a rich ecosystem of partners, global CSPs are delivering services such as VoLTE, IMS, enterprise SD-WAN, mobility and workspace management, as well as IoT services for connected cars, smart stadiums and cities. VMware’s ETSI-compliant NFV platform enables network modernization so CSPs can deliver differentiated services today, with 5G readiness for the future. CSPs partner with VMware to deliver Enterprise Mobility Management and Digital Workspace services to customers across multiple mobile and desktop platforms. On the IoT front, VMware helps CSPs maximize the opportunity by streamlining how they deploy, manage, monitor, and secure IoT infrastructure.

“In the fast-evolving technology landscape, continued success and growth for Telcos and CSPs depends on transforming from connectivity providers to innovators in delivering rich services, content and personalized experiences,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and General Manager, Telco Group at VMware. “Software-defined, virtualized architectures are the catalysts helping service providers modernize their networks, making them 5G ready, and opening their businesses to new possibilities. With VMware’s software-defined architecture for NFV, Mobility, and IoT, CSPs can accelerate service innovation, improve operations and management, and deliver a range of scalable and secure mobile applications and services.”